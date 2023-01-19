Question: How troubling to hear talking points about social justice standards defined by identity, diversity, and social action. This is causing confusion in areas of education, public service, and even in churches, saying that all people are basically good and deserve to live as they like regardless if it hurts anyone else; and that preaching against sin is robbing people of their individual rights to live free from any imposed standard. Is there an answer? – T.S.
Answer: Many people who call themselves Christians actually doubt the authority of the Scriptures, believing in a god of their own imagination, robbing Christ of His deity. Some prominent preachers suggest large passages of God’s Word be eliminated. Beware! The truth of Jesus the Christ can be a disturbing thought. He came to show mankind our sin against Him. He came to take our place for the penalty of sin. What a Savior!
Scripture warns that multitudes will reject that message, and we see that happening today. There’s a cost to being a Christian and for many, it’s too great because they must forsake the lure of ungodly pleasures.
There’s a sense in which Christ cannot be separated from anything that pertains to life, for He “is all and in all” (Colossians 3:11). True Christianity is dependent on a personal relationship with God, not on externals. No pagan philosophy, no atheistic ideology, no deep sorrow can dislodge the joy of living as a true believer in Christ. He’s big enough to cope with the gigantic social problems of the ages. In himself, man doesn’t have the capacity to do this, but Christ provides all that we need to live in this sin-sick world with victory. When someone repents of sin and receives Jesus as Savior, they embark on a new pathway, with a new strength, and a new dimension of living.
— This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.