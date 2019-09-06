SPECIAL SERVICES
Jackson Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 135-year homecoming Sept. 15. Morning worship will be at 10 a.m. Gospel singing with The Noblemen from Shelbyville will be at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck meal in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 959 Bristow Road. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554, 270-991-5103, 270-791-2139 or 270-791-9919.
Richpond First Baptist Church will have its fall revival at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Pastor Peter Williams and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will be the guests Tuesday. Pastor William Fishback and Old Blue Springs Baptist Church will be the guests Wednesday. Pastor Clarence Boyd and Owens Chapel Baptist Church brotherhood will be the guests Thursday. The Rev. Timothy W. Glover is pastor.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aid, 1035 Kenton St., will sponsor its annual Four Seasons Tea at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Moore Sisters of Elizabethtown will be the special guest. Following the guest, food from all four seasons will be served in the dining hall. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Alvaton will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their pastor Sunday. The Rev. Brian Hogg and Alpha Baptist Church in Franklin will be the 11:30 a.m. guest. There will be a morning service only. Lunch will be served. Peter K. Williams is pastor.
Pastor Colby Barnett and Marriah Grove Baptist Church will celebrate their 205th church anniversary/homecoming Sunday. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m. and the 2 p.m. guest will be Pastor John Lee Sr. and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Minister Michael Adkins of San Diego will be the guest speaker at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22 at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church for Pastor Beason’s 20th anniversary.
Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy. 100 in Franklin will celebrate its 75th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Following lunch, The Journeymen and Jan and The Rob Patterson Family will sing.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 19-year pre- pastor’s anniversary Sunday for Pastor Frederick L. Hill and First Lady Minister Estella Hill. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ford Huskey. His church, Powerhouse Ministries, will be guests. The 19th pastoral anniversary will be Sept. 15. Davrenzeo Williams of New Birth will be the 10:15 a.m. guest speaker. Pastor Brian Hogg, Alpha Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, will be the 2:30 p.m. guest speaker. Frederick L. Hill Sr. is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will celebrate its annual College Day at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. The Rev. Curtis and Minister Freda Johnson will be guests. The church will also study “The Armor of God” by Priscilla Schirer every Wednesday at noon and 6 p.m. Minister Tammra Turner will be the facilitator. The Rev. Freddie Brown is pastor.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road, will have a service at 11 a.m. Sunday with the message, “Child Sex Trafficking in America: Hope for Healing,” with Dr. Azurdee Garland. Garland is the founder and executive director of Phoenix Rising, a nonprofit organization serving children affected by commercial exploitation and human trafficking. Garland also serves as a vocational coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice and acts as training and technical assistant with the Office for Victims and Crime, a section of the U.S. Department of Justice. At 9:50 a.m., there will be an adult forum. At 10:00 a.m., there will be Sangha Meditation. Children’s Religious Exploration studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sept. 22. Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and special singing by Southern Legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. There will be no evening service.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full- time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Curtis Johnson of Bowling Green will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church will have its 22nd annual Ladies Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Sis. Monica Wardlow from Stoney Point Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh- Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The world-famous Chuckwagon Gang from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will sing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cave City Convention Center in Cave City.
The Garmons will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Temple View General Baptist Church in Morgantown for homecoming services.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
