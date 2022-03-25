Church news Mar 25, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPECIAL SERVICEClearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month.Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship. SPECIAL MUSICThe Crossroads Quartet will sing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Christian Church, 8197 Richardsville Road.Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHugh Porter 'HP' CauseyCrashes on I-65 bring traffic to standstill, result in one deathGrowing pains: Rapid development creating tensionCollege of Medicine’s inaugural class celebrates Match DayRuth Elizabeth Cook St CharlesJennifer Ann DavenportJohn PayneCarolyn HarlanWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsPay increase proposed for city commissioners Images Videos State News Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes Lawmakers pass bill aimed at teaching American principles Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses High from hemp: States wrestle with chemically made THC Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery Asian stocks fall after West vows more Russia sanctions Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit POLITICAL NEWS Supreme Court nominee's 'empathy' is flashpoint for Senate Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks AP-NORC poll: Low marks for Biden on economy as prices rise EXPLAINER: How US is expanding aid to Ukrainian refugees Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView