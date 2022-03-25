SPECIAL SERVICE

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month.

Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Crossroads Quartet will sing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Christian Church, 8197 Richardsville Road.

Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza.

