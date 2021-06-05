A man was found dead Thursday night in the yard of a Glen Lily Road home.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers were called just after 10 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of Glen Lily Road to check the welfare of a man lying in a yard.
Officers located a man, later identified as Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, 27, dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.
Crime scene processors were gathering evidence at the scene Thursday night, and detectives were attempting to locate witnesses and possible surveillance video footage from nearby homes.
One witness gave detectives a statement leading police to believe that traffic was interrupted for a short time between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Glen Lilly Road, the BGPD said.
The victim’s body was taken to Louisville for an autopsy, police said.
Police have not identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who was in the area during the time frame described by the witness is asked to contact the BGPD at 270-393-4000 or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.