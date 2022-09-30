City police have obtained a warrant for a man suspected of impersonating a police officer who was reported to have held himself out on two occasions months apart as an officer.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said police are attempting to locate Ronald Sharp, who records indicate is suspected of two counts of impersonating a peace officer.
"We have not located him as of this moment," Ward said Friday afternoon.
The BGPD investigation began Wednesday, when a woman reported that her daughter and a friend were at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Cardinal Way Wednesday afternoon when a "blacked out passenger vehicle that was equivalent to an unmarked police cruiser" approached them.
According to a post on the BGPD's Facebook page, the driver approached the two students walking home from Potter Gray Elementary School and attempted to offer them candy.
"Once the girls refused to take the candy the male subject stated 'It's okay I'm a cop' and proceeded to show them a police badge," the police report said.
The report, written by Officer Stephen Irvin, mentions that city police had previously investigated a reported assault on March 26 on Cardinal Way and a man who was not involved in the incident was at the scene and claimed to be a Nashville Metro Police Officer and identified himself as Robert Sharp.
A blacked-out vehicle was found in the driveway of the Cardinal Way residence.
As police were on the phone with the mother of one of the children attempting to gather information on Wednesday, Sharp approached an officer parked on Cardinal Way and told him he knew why he was there to speak to him, the report said.
"Sharp stated he was a law enforcement officer, and he was running for district constable," Irvin said in the report. "Sharp advised he was out in the neighborhood campaigning and passing out candy to kids. Sharp then proceeded to show me a badge."
According to the report, Sharp claimed to have remembered Irvin from the March 26 incident, represented himself Wednesday to Irvin as a Nashville police officer and requested the BGPD officer to vote for him.
Sharp has filed as a write-in candidate for District 1 Constable, according to online records with the Kentucky Secretary of State.
City police learned on Thursday that Sharp had been an officer with the Millersville, Tenn. Police Department, where the chief there informed BGPD that Sharp had been relieved of his duties in January.
Police also contacted Nashville Metro police this week during the investigation and learned that Sharp had never been employed with the agency, records show.
BGPD Maj. Josh Hughes called Sharp on Thursday and during the phone conversation Sharp said "yes" when asked if he was a police officer, according to a supplemental report Hughes filed Thursday.
"I asked him where and after a short hesitation he said, 'I'm actually a reserve officer,' " Hughes' report said. "I asked where he was a reserve officer. There was a longer hesitation and he said, 'well I was a police officer in Millersville but I recently resigned.' "
Sharp then said "no" when asked if he was currently a police officer anywhere, the supplement said.
Sharp denied telling the two children that he was an officer, but then city police pointed out that he showed them a badge and wore a vest with "police" on it in large letters, the report said.
"Sharp responded, 'when you say it that way, yes,' " Hughes said in the report.
Hughes informed Sharp that BGPD had spoken with police in Millersville, who reported that Sharp had been fired from there, and Sharp claimed to have resigned, according to the report.
When asked which badge he presented to the children, Sharp reportedly said he could not remember if it was the Millersville badge or a reserve officer badge.
During the investigation, city police collected Sharp's Millersville police badge, records show.
Sharp was asked why he was wearing a police vest when he approached the children, and he said he worked for a traffic company in Tennessee that employs officers to direct traffic and he was still wearing the vest after completing a shift, adding that it was his only reflective vest, according to the report.
"I made it clear to Sharp that he could not show his badge and wear a police vest in the state of Kentucky and he stated he understood," Hughes said in the supplemental report.
Hughes informed Sharp he was going to consult with the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office about the incident.
According to the report, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron told police he would support charging Sharp with impersonating a peace officer, a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
When city police attempted to contact Sharp multiple times for a follow-up interview, his phone had been turned off, the report said.
Ward said police are pursuing two counts of impersonating a peace officer against Sharp, one for the Thursday phone conversation with Hughes and the other for the March incident.
A Facebook page supporting Sharp's constable campaign, which police used to find a phone number for Sharp, was not online Friday.