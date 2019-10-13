Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&