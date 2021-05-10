Current job title: Registered nurse, ICU Float Pool.
Hometown: I’ve lived all over the South, and I consider Bowling Green my hometown. I’ve lived here long enough that I’m about ready for a tattoo.
Family: My amazing better half is Jeanie, and we’re proud parents of two talented and mischievous boys.
The one thing no one knows about me is … I’ve registered hundreds of voters with a cool organization called Kentuckians for the Commonwealth. We fight for environmental, racial and economic justice, and we have fun while we do it.
My dream job is ... I love what I do now, but I think I’d like to be a family nurse practitioner at a local clinic.
My first job was ... dishwasher at Channel Marker Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C.
The best advice I ever got was ... no one is free while others are oppressed. And we make the road by walking.
My hero (and why) is ... my wife. She has to put up with me. And she’s an inspiring leader, a loving mother and an all-star teacher who never stops working.
If I could do it all over again, I … wouldn’t change much. I’ve lived a pretty charmed life. My deepest regret is probably student loan debt that I may never be able to pay off. A massive problem for lots of folks in our country.
The part of my job I could do without is ... seeing the effects of not having universal health care in our country (I have lived in a country that does). So many patients end up hospitalized, critically ill or deceased due to chronic illnesses that are manageable, but they can’t afford treatment. It is heart-breaking and infuriating, and we have to do so much better.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a pen.
Best meal I ever had was ... she-crab bisque. If Chef Poling at Hickory & Oak is reading this, can you make this happen?
At the top of my bucket list is ... living to see the United States have good social policies that correct our long-standing injustices and enable all of our citizens to thrive. And helping stop climate change so that my kids have a better future.
