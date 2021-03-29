Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky... Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County. .Recent heavy rain has caused the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. && The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Drakes Creek near Alvaton. * From this evening to late Monday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.8 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Trails at Phil Moore Park flood. &&