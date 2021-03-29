Current job title: Gatton Academy junior, member of the Kentucky Student Voice Team and student researcher at Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: My mom, Wendy; my dad, Ajay; and my dog, Snoopy
The one thing nobody knows about me is ... despite its lack of popularity in the U.S., I’m a pretty avid Formula 1 fan and follow race weekends closely.
My dream job is ... not quite sure, but I’d like to go into something regarding the law or public policy. Creating a better and more equitable future through policy for those coming after me drives me to do what I do.
My first job was ... as an intern on Charles Booker’s 2020 Senate campaign.
The best advice I ever got was ... to keep on pushing no matter what gets thrown at me. There are too many losses and rejections to count behind every win I get, and if I had let that mountain of losses discourage me, I would be nowhere close to where I am today.
My hero and why is ... not a single person, but both of my parents. They helped instill the intrinsic drive I have today, and I wouldn’t have been able to do everything I do without their guidance, support and example they set for me.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would not spend so much time stressing over the little things; most of the minutiae seems to work itself out eventually.
The part of my job I could do without is ... definitely homework and deadlines, but I feel like that’s pretty universal among my peers.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my phone, unfortunately, but such is life in a hyperconnected world.
The best meal I ever had was ... an Indo-Chinese dinner at a hotel in India when I was visiting my family. It was a lot of spicy, fried food, so it satisfied both the Desi and Southerner in me.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to be trilingual and travel the world. I’m learning Arabic at WKU right now, and I hope to learn another language once I graduate high school and go to college. Language is key to fully understanding a culture, so I hope to gain many new experiences and improve my language skills while (hopefully) traveling abroad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.