Current job title: Retired from Warren County Public Schools. My wife and I own a small business, Three Springs Laundromat.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Stephanie, my wife of 45 years. We have two grown children, Christina (Chrissy) and Casey. Chrissy lives in Bowling Green and has three children, Blake, 17, Lauren, 14, and Madi, 11. My son Casey is married to his wife, Kasey, and they live in Tampa, Fla. They have one son, Jack, 3. The grandchildren are one of the main joys in our life.
The one thing no one knows about me ... I love cowboy things. I like cowboy hats, boots, six-shooter guns, spurs and fancy cowboy shirts like Roy Rogers used to wear. I, like many my age, loved watching Roy Rogers as a kid and I guess I never got over it. I do have a couple of the fancy cowboy shirts but rarely wear them because I just didn’t look as good as Roy did in his.
My dream job is ... I had my dream job. I was able to spend 27 years with the Warren County school system, and I truly enjoyed my time there. I spent the last five years of my career as principal of Warren Central High School, and it capped an enjoyable career. I retired because education, especially at the administrative level, had become very busy with meetings and such. I grew tired of the grind and things that distracted from interaction with kids. The best thing about my job was being with those young men and women every day. Encouraging and supporting kids in the classroom, in sports, in the hallway, band, art, at school plays or talent shows was the best thing about that job. One only had to see the joy in the eyes of those students when they were involved in their passions at school to know that in spite of what some adults thought, I knew we were in good hands with these kids in the future. That is confirmed today as I see or hear of them in their roles as soldiers, doctors, lawyers, business owners, health care workers, husbands, wives, mothers and fathers. It makes me very proud to maybe be a small part of that growth.
My first job was … scorekeeper for softball at Lampkin Park. I started in the seventh grade at 50 cents an hour.
The best advice I ever got was ... take care of your feet. I was assistant principal at Warren Central under one of my mentors, David Crowe. One day he told me to “take care of your feet” when discussing my young career in education. I thought that was bizarre advice. Turns out he was right. As I became principal, I found myself standing on my feet a lot. Most think being a principal involves sitting behind a desk. Perhaps there is some truth to that, but I found myself on my feet a lot. You stand in the hall between classes, you stand on your feet at games, you stand on your feet in the lunchroom. I learned to choose shoes by how comfortable they were. I do think that Mr. Crowe was trying to tell me that to make it in administration one had to be tough, disciplined and on your feet mentally and physically. I took his advice.
My hero is ... without a doubt my heroes are my parents. What they taught me about family and how they loved me is invaluable. My dad, who turned 90 last year, is an amazing Christian man. He taught me hard work pays off. He taught me many manual skills that are valuable to me today. I like to think I can fix or build many things, and l learned that from him. He still works in his garage any day that weather permits. My mother taught me humor and that what she says goes. Because of a curfew violation, she took my car away from me when I was a senior in high school and made me ride the bus for a week to show me she meant business. She knew how to keep me down to earth. I was very fortunate to have great parents and a great childhood.
If I could do it all over again ... I would have been a better Christian earlier in my life. I take my faith very seriously now and enjoy our church life. I feel I took that part of my upbringing for granted in my younger life. God steered me back to Him and for that I am grateful.
The part of my job I could do without is … well, I don’t have a job and I’m pretty good at it.
The one thing I always carry with me is … sadly, my phone. Not proud of this, but I guess it is a sign of the times.
The best meal I ever had ... the Creson family Christmas gatherings. Creson was my mother’s maiden name. We had a Christmas party every year until about 10 years ago. Those meals were awesome. Even as a kid I looked more forward to the meal than getting to open a Christmas gift.
At the top of my bucket list is ... traveling to Alaska. My wife and I have a planned cruise to Alaska in July. With the way things are now, I’m not sure if that cruise will be possible this summer, but we will go when we can.
