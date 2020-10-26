Current job title: Marketing officer, Wendy’s of Bowling Green.
Hometown: New Orleans. I was born and raised there until going out of state for college. As a boy, I could walk to Tulane Stadium to see the Green Wave, Saints and Sugar Bowl games – plus Super Bowls IV, VI and IX. I had to travel to Super Bowl XLIV to see the Saints win.
Family: My wife, Lori, and I were married two years ago this month. She is chief operations officer at Hancock Bank & Trust. We each have two married children and three grandchildren (my third is due to arrive in November), so we stay busy with six grandchildren and love it. I travel two weekends each month to see my daughters and their children in south Georgia and south Alabama. Lori and I are active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and we were married there.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... my paternal grandmother grew up in France. She was a ballerina in the Paris Ballet, then joined the USO tour with Bob Hope. She met her second husband, Jack Faulkner, during World War II. He was the brother of southern novelist William Faulkner. Jack Faulkner was an FBI agent before and after the war. His famous cases included John Dillinger and Baby Face Nelson. He was the only FBI agent in the 1930s with a pilot’s license, so he flew J. Edgar Hoover in the bureau’s early years.
My dream job is ... being general manager of the New Orleans Saints. I find the business side fascinating and read about it. In reality, I would like to teach college. I have spoken to many college classes, and I truly enjoy the experience and interaction, plus find it fulfilling. I was accepted into the doctoral program at Texas before deciding to work for the Wendy’s parent company first.
My first job was ... as a boy, I worked in Brannen Tobacco warehouses in Statesboro, Ga. – unloading trucks, rolling tobacco onto the auction floor, and running sale tickets during the auctions. My uncle attended Tulane, where he met my mom’s youngest sister. They also owned the Brannen Tobacco warehouses here in Bowling Green. As an adult, I started as a grades 6-7 teacher in Atlanta after attending Emory.
The best advice I ever got was ... trust God’s plan for you, as He is in control. Things happen for you, not to you. There is a reason for each.
My hero (and why) is ... my mom, as my father left us when I was 4 years old with my mom expecting again. We received no communication and no support from him. Being raised by a single parent, who did it all on her own, was truly heroic.
If I could do it all over again, ... I would have applied to Notre Dame for college, as I am Catholic and attended Catholic schools through high school. I grew up watching the Notre Dame football games replayed on Sunday mornings, but South Bend was far from family. I got to visit the campus as an adult and fell in love with it, and I try to attend a home game there each season.
The part of my job I could do without is ... technology changes. Our IT director says I should have worked in the 1960s.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my cellphone to stay connected with family and work. I love video conferencing with my grandchildren in Georgia and Alabama and seeing the visuals my daughters send and post. I also enjoy taking photos with my cell. For work, I can do so much from anywhere and quickly with my phone.
Best meal I ever had was ... Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, which started in New Orleans. Wendy’s is second, of course.
At the top of my bucket list is ... traveling with Lori to see Yellowstone, Maui and ancestor countries France and Germany.
