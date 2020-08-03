Current job: Retired school administrator/hospital volunteer/funeral home assistant/member of City-County Planning Commission of Warren County/board of directors member for Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
Hometown: Smiths Grove.
Family: Son Lance Richey (deceased) and daughter-in-law Ashley Peters Richey.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I suffer from low self-confidence.
My dream job is ... to be a country music singer – but I can’t carry a tune in a bucket!
My first job ... was at Rock Castle Restaurant in Rockfield.
The best advice that I was ever given ... was that very few decisions have to be made on the spot. The right decision after a period of pondering will produce the gift of peace in your heart. Mark Twain once said: “Good decisions come from experience. Experience comes from making bad decisions.”
My hero (and why) is ... Dolly Parton. She came from poverty and overcame it. She recreated herself, ignored her critics and became successful. She is her own person, even today, and she gives back to the world while never forgetting her roots or how she has been blessed. She teaches us all to find a little humor in ourselves and to share what we have been given.
If I could do it all over again ... I would choose to do exactly what I was called to do for 39 years: work in Warren County Public Schools, surrounded by lots of kiddos and wonderful educators. Many of them are still in my life today.
The part of my job I could do without ... is seeing people hurt over the loss of a loved one and knowing that feeling will always stay a part of their heart.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my phone. I tend to create my own stunts and want to be prepared to call the guys in uniform!
Best meal I ever had ... was when my Mom prepared grits, bacon, toast and fresh-squeezed orange juice each morning before school. Did I mention she held a full-time job and had breakfast and supper on the table daily?
At the top of my bucket list ... is to travel to Iceland to view the Northern Lights.
