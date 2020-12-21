Current job: Medical director of The Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Hometown: Bowling Green, but currently living in Alvaton with my wife Sharon, whom I’ve been married to for 26 years.
The one thing no one knows about me ... is my fascination for piano and keyboards. I love to explore different sounds and create music, as well as MIDI technology and what one can do artistically on today’s keyboards and computers.
My dream job ... is to play keyboards and tour with either Phil Collins or Steven Curtis Chapman, my two favorite artists.
My first job was ... as a phlebotomist (draws blood in the lab) at Greenview hospital. I also worked on my dad’s farm since I could remember.
The best advice I ever received ... was several years before digital watches. It was: “A man with two watches never really knows what time it is.” In essence, your decisions should not be wavering but be based on a single solid pathway.
My hero (and why) is ... my dad. In World War II, he landed on Omaha Beach while still under fire, injured by a buzz bomb that killed his friend. He fought and was injured again in the Battle of the Bulge. He came home to help his community and made a big difference in the development of the Warren County school system. He was a true member of the greatest generation.
If I could do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. I feel the blessings of my family and friends are in my presence for a God-chosen reason. I couldn’t imagine having anything different.
The part of my job I could do without is ... As an emergency room doctor, something I could do without is the role of telling a family bad news. It’s not anything you can train for or anticipate.
The one thing I always carry with me ... is a copy of scripture that was used at my father’s funeral. I have it laminated and in my wallet.
The best meal I ever had ... was Shula’s Steakhouse at the Dolphin Hotel in Disney World. It measures right up there with my family dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas every year.
At the top of my bucket list ... is to see Genesis in concert. They were supposed to tour again one last time this winter, but that was canceled by COVID. I hope they reschedule and include a North American leg on the tour.
