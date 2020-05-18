Current job title: Branch manager, main branch and Graham Drive branch of Warren County Public Library.
Hometown: Princeton.
Family: Married to Susan for 15 years with one daughter, Olivia, 13.
The one thing nobody knows about me is ... I didn’t get my driver’s license until I was 24 years old.
My dream job is … archivist/librarian for Pixar Studios or Library of Congress.
My first job was ... bagger/restock boy for Piggly-Wiggly.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Do the thing that needs doing when no one will know that you’ve done it, because Someone does know.”
My hero is … Ack! So many! But the one I choose is my mother. She raised five kids by herself without a high school education. She’s the bravest and humblest person I have known.
If I could do it all over again ... as horrifying as it was, I would like to re-do middle school. I was a terrible student – seventh grade was the worst two years of my life.
Part of my job I could do without ... I have an amazing job and work with amazing people, but not being able to spend the kind of time and attention with our patrons and my colleagues as I would like.
The one thing I carry with me all the time … book bag – it has everything. Books, pens, planner, water bottle. Gotta have it.
The best meal I ever had ... another tough one! Any breakfast or lunch I have at Boyce General Store, or the meal my wife and I had at House of Cards in Nashville for our 15th anniversary. The appetizer was a sweetbread from the thymus gland of a sheep, sitting in a pool of liquified parsnip. What a meal!
At the top of my bucket list is ... taking a bicycle tour of Provence with my wife and daughter after she graduates high school.
