Current job title: Southwestern Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority outreach counselor.
Hometown: Falmouth.
Family: I am single. I am the youngest of five children.
The one thing no one really knows about me is ... I am an adjunct professor for two colleges in Kentucky. I teach history! Recently, I taught a class on the Salem Witch Trails, which is my specialty.
My first job was ... in college as a work study. I worked for the education department at Thomas More College (now Thomas More University)
My dream job is ... what I do now. I literally get to talk about college access all day! I love working for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and in the field of college access. If there was a change, I would hopefully one day be able to work for Federal Student Aid.
The best advice I have ever received ... is to be confident in yourself. Have high goals and try to obtain them. Don’t let someone else’s views bring you down.
My hero ... has and will always be my sister Cassie. I aspire to be like her! She is one of the most creative, caring and intelligent people I know. I smirk at the fact that I can sometimes beat her in trivia, which rarely happens.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... have studied abroad more while in college. The world has so much to offer! When you grow up and become an adult, the real world takes ahold of you and you aren’t able to do as much.
The part of my job I could do without is ... this current pandemic! I miss being at the schools and working with the students. It might sound nerdy, but I do love talking about colleges. Even when I am on vacation, I visit and tour colleges.
One thing I always carry with me is ... my tennis racquet. I played in college, still play competitively, and I am always up for a good challenge.
The best meal I have ever had was ... this is a hard question because I enjoy food. But if I were to answer this question, let’s go with my mom’s chicken and dumplings! I miss it!
At the top of my bucket list is ... visiting all 50 states is at the top of my bucket list. I have visited over 25 states so far so I can say I am halfway there!
