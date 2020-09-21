Current job title: General manager at Rafferty’s of Bowling Green. I oversee the staffing and overall day-to-day operations of the Bowling Green location.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Wife Tricia Renfrow works as Response to Intervention math instructor at Dishman McGinnis Elementary School; and sons Cole Renfrow, 17, a senior at Bowling Green High School, and Owen Renfrow, 15, a sophomore at BGHS.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... this is a tough one because I feel someone knows at least something about me, but something rare would be that I’ve been a licensed ham radio operator since I was 11 years old. My grandfather got me started.
My first job was ... at Hardee’s on the bypass where Dairy Queen is now. I owe all those managers an apology! I’ve paid back more than double, though, in 30 years of restaurant management.
My dream job ... would be a flight instructor. I love the hobby and love to teach people.
Best advice I ever received was ... keep your left arm straight and your head still. Most all problems require you get back to the basics.
My hero (and why) is ... my grandmother. She never had a bad word about anyone for any reason. I learned how to keep life in perspective. Her favorite saying, if someone acted up when I was young, was: “Well, they just didn’t know any better.”
If I could do all over again ... I would have gone to a flight school instead of college. I love flying but got started way late in life.
The part of my job I could do without ... is trying to get people to work on time. You can’t play ball if you’re not on the field.
One thing I always carry with me is ... not sure if “carry” is the word, but I am never without a watch. I don’t understand how people can go without one! I never take it off unless to change to a different watch.
Best meal I ever had was ... besides Thanksgiving with the family, one of my favorite meals is the House Special at Split Tree Barbecue. Nothing fancy and always great.
At the top of my bucket list is ... it would have to be to see the Great Pyramids. I think that would be awesome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.