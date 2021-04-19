Current job title: Group leader over forklift drivers on second shift at NHK.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am founder and executive director of the BG Freedom Walkers organization. We are in the process of becoming a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. We promote peace, love and diversity to empower the community through advocating for equality, social justice and reform. We strive to provide resources as well as a platform for community voices to implement change in southcentral Kentucky through direct action, political advocacy and community events.
My dream job is ... becoming a defense attorney and owning my own business training female basketball players.
My first job was ... at Hardee’s restaurant when I was 15 years old, working Saturdays and Sundays.
The best advice I ever got was ... keep your head up, and never give up. You can achieve anything you put your mind to. Everyone has the same 24 hours, so what are you going to do with yours?
My hero (and why) is ... my mother has always been my No. 1 fan and has supported me throughout all of my endeavors. She has taught me everything I know today. She taught me to develop my work ethic and instilled the value of hard work, dedication, respecting and loving everyone and always remaining humble. She is my hero, and she continues to inspire me every day.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would definitely go back to high school. I miss playing basketball at Warren Central and in college. I would do a few things differently with my career path.
The part of my job I could do without is ... being short-staffed at times, especially this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been very difficult to employ dependable hard workers who will last.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my gold cross necklace that reminds me of my Dad, Nanny and Papa that have passed away. It’s a symbol of them always being with me in spirit and as my guardian angels.
Best meal I ever has was ... lamb chops glazed with spicy barbecue sauce, mash potatoes loaded with shrimp, string green beans, corn bread, corn on the cob, mac & cheese and glass of sweet tea.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to visit Tanzania in Africa.
