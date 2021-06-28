Current job title: Special projects director at Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
Hometown: Lewisburg.
Family: Fiancé Glenn and daughter Savannah, 17.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I wouldn’t say no one knows, but only a very small number. I am diabetic. I was diagnosed in 2017 and it has been a real journey.
My dream job is ... to be a game show host. I love game shows, old and new. I can sit and watch them all day!
My first job was ... working in tobacco. I grew up on a farm, and that was part of farm life among other farm chores.
The best advice I ever got was ... to never give up and to fight for what you believe in. Others’ opinions do not matter if you believe in what you are fighting for!
My hero (and why) is ... my mom! My mom passed away in 2017 from cancer. She fought with everything she had, which is what she did every single day of her life. As a single mom, she worked multiple jobs to take care of my sister and me and instilled in me the value of hard work.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have attempted to bowl professionally. I was an avid bowler growing up and even had a high game of 298. I stopped soon after my daughter was born and never picked it back up.
The part of my job I could do without is ... my boss, Abraham Williams (just joking). No, actually I would say paperwork. My desk has mounds of paperwork that needs to be filed that I can never seem to find the time to do.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my insulin, cellphone and chapstick! I don’t think I can go without any of those.
Best meal I ever had ... would have to be my mom’s sloppy joes. I have no idea what all the ingredients were and I don’t think she did either because she just added what she had available, but I loved them. A close second would be her homemade banana ice cream!
At the top of my bucket list is ... to travel to Europe. I’ve always wanted to visit the Eiffel Tower, Sistine Chapel and the Tower of London, just to name a few. Also, visiting all the state capitals is a close second on my list.