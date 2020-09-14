Current job title: Dermatologist at Kentucky Skin Cancer Center.
Hometown: Louisville.
Family: Wife (Erika) and dog (Dixie).
The one thing no one knows about me ... my ancestors emigrated on the Carpathia – the ship that helped rescue survivors from the Titanic.
My dream job is ... actually, I’m blessed to say that I am currently living my dream. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor and to help people.
My first job was ... mowing lawns.
The best advice I ever got was ... “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” Try to make the most of each day and as a new opportunity to do something different.
My hero (and why) are ... my parents. My mom balanced working, drove my sister and me to sports practices, and made sure we finished our homework all while making it look easy. Both my mom and dad instilled in me a strong work ethic, drive to succeed and to treat others the way I would want to be treated.
If I could do it all over again ... this is a difficult question. At first, it seems easy to pick something to change, but it’s funny how different things that happen in your life lead you to where you are. I am very happy with the destination, but enjoying the journey that gets you there is one of the best parts of life!
The part of my job I could do without ... prior authorizations. I wish it was easier to get medicines approved.
The one thing I always carry with me ... my wedding ring.
Best meal I ever had ... Thanksgiving dinner. Not just the food, but the company, time of year, football games and the fact that I get to relive it every year!
At the top of my bucket list is ... I’ve always been interested in ancient history, so I would love to take a trip to Italy and Greece someday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.