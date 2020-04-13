Current job title: Band director at Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green Junior High School.
Hometown: Evansville, Ind.
Family: Wife, Christy, and children Kendall (25), Nathan (20) and Payton (16).
The one thing no one knows about me ... well around here, that I’m the oldest of six kids.
My dream job is ... pretty much the one that I have had here at Bowling Green. I like being around people and making music, and being a band director has allowed me to do both! But now that I’m retiring – I’m open to someone giving me a new dream job.
My first job was ... I had a newspaper route when I was 12 years old.
The best advice I ever got was ... the best professional advice I ever got was probably during student teaching from my supervising teacher. “Try and get along with your principal; however, be extra nice to the secretaries and the maintenance people – because they’re the ones that really run the school, and the cafeteria staff, because then you can get the secret food they cook in the back!” That’s also the same advice I pass along to all the student teachers I’ve ever had over the years.
My hero (and why) is ... probably my dad and my first band director. I always admired how my Dad treated everybody the same no matter who you were or what your job was, and he has a quick wit, ready for the comeback. My first band director, of course, because he taught me how to play trumpet, gave me private lessons and you always saw him playing around town all the time – I’ve always tried to be like both of them.
If I could do it all over again ... the only thing I would change would be to schedule my last concert before they shut down the schools. My only regret is that I might not get to have that “last” concert with my students.
The part of my job I could do without ... pep band! Any band director that says otherwise is lying! But I have to admit – my students have fun with it and have made it bearable!
The one thing I always carry with me ... in the morning – a coffee mug!
Best meal I ever had ... that would have to be growing up, every Sunday at my grandmother’s house! She was the best cook!
At the top of my bucket list is ... It used to be to make it to retirement! But now that I’ve done that – skydiving!
