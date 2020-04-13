Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ MONDAY... .AN UNUSUALLY STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE FROM THE WABASH RIVER VALLEY LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MICHIGAN MONDAY MORNING. VERY WINDY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED IN THE WAKE OF THIS LOW. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * TIMING...PEAK WIND GUSTS LIKELY WILL OCCUR ANYWHERE BETWEEN 5 AM AND 11 AM EDT. * WINDS...WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE LIKELY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ACROSS THE REGION. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&