Current job title: New car sales manager at Toyota of Bowling Green.
Hometown: Compton, Calif.
Family: Married 20 years to Shelley McPeak Landrum. I have four children, Tevin, 27; Marissa, 19; Will, 16; and Mason, 15.
The one thing no one knows about me ... is that I enjoy being by myself.
My dream job is ... to be owner of a Toyota dealership.
My first job was ... at Alpha Beta grocery store in Lynwood, Calif., as a grocery bagger.
The best advice I ever got was ... to work hard and one day I will reap the benefits.
My hero (and why) is ... my dad, because he has always followed through on everything he ever told me he would do.
If I could do it all over again ... I wouldn’t change a thing. I have learned valuable lessons from all of my life experiences.
The part of my job I could do without ... is the stress, but my job is a blessing and I am thankful for it.
The one thing I always carry with me ... is my phone.
Best meal I ever had ... Enchiladas Rancheros from Casa Maria in Long Beach, Calif.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to go zip lining when I slim down to less than 250 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.