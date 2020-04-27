Current job title: Artist and department head/professor, Department of Art, Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Family: My husband, Charles Hurst (blacksmith and Kentucky Museum exhibits preparator), and I are empty-nesters. Our kids (my stepkids) Haylea and Zach Hurst are grown up (sniff) and settling in to their own lives as adults in ways that are making us proud. My sister/BFF and her family live in Nashville, and it’s great having them so close. My niece and nephew are of course adorable and brilliant and it’s excellent fun to be a part of their lives.
The one thing no one knows about me ... Ha! You mean the one thing no one knows about me but I’m willing to put in the public record? Honestly, I feel like I’m pretty transparent. As a teacher, friend and public servant – I usually am not shy about sharing my thoughts and feelings, which I try to do always in a respectful way. Maybe something that would come as a surprise to some is that I’m an introvert. I love people and enjoy company but need alone time to recharge and think. At the end of a long day of “people-ing” (an amazing term I stole from colleague Natalie Tyree) – I literally collapse and need “stare at the wall” time to decompress and rev up for another day.
My dream job is ... I am so lucky to be in my dream job, where I get to be both an artist and a teacher and to do work that I feel matters. WKU Art is truly a special place, where I enjoy working every day with my colleagues and our students. The art/design faculty is a great team in which every single member is committed to both teaching and developing their own creative practices. We model what we expect to see in our students, and work with each of them as individuals to help them develop into the artist, designer, educator and scholar that they want to be.
Teaching how to “art” or “design” is really working together with students as a team within a classroom to encourage everyone to discover, embrace and intentionally develop their creative, critical thinking, questioning and innovative problem-solving abilities. The process is one of learning to listen to and engage the questions of “why” and “how has it been done before” and “why that way” and “could it be different” and “who cares” and “why does it matter?” This seems to be a particularly dynamic time in our program. Our students do an excellent job of responding to the practical, creative and existential challenges we present them with, and they bring a daily excitement to engage with us, each other and our disciplines into the classroom.
I’ve been exceptionally impressed with how our entire department has embraced the challenges we all now face with the COVID-19 public health crisis. Moving an entire studio-based, hands-on curriculum online in a week was a herculean task that the entire faculty embraced without complaint. The innovative ways each person has developed to teach process-based projects online have been impressive and taken countless hours. As a team, we’ve additionally been developing ways to create and maintain community in a stressful and “socially distant” climate. Our students have equally responded to the challenge – maintaining a positive attitude, adapting to the new work/study environment and assisting us/being patient with developing our tech savvy. They are additionally helping create our “virtual community.” I look forward to seeing what develops as we take advantage of the new things that shifting to an online community can offer us.
In sum: My colleagues + our students + our discipline = My Dream Job.
My first job was ... other than babysitting and mowing lawns, the first job where I earned an actual paycheck was as an intern in high school for an architecture firm in Washington, D.C. I thought I wanted to study architecture, and – though I had no real background – they graciously took me on to give me a taste of what the profession looked like from the inside. I did everything from making copies and organizing documents to running blueprints and editing drawings: by hand, with an eraser and a pencil. It was 1989, just at the start of the tech revolution in the creative fields, and there was one architect who used CAD – everyone else was still hand drawing. It was an excellent experience, but one that made me realize I enjoyed creative freedom more than client-based work, and it confirmed my commitment to fine art.
The best advice I ever got was ... from my dad, pilfered from elsewhere, and I remind myself of it every day. “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” Creatives are, by nature, perfectionists. We finish something and are happy with it for five minutes, at which point we decide we must either revise it or create an entirely new thing. That is our paradigm and how we work – we make new things because we are not satisfied with the things that are. But this way of working is not compatible with life. I have to remind myself continuously that “done and distributed” is better than “in revision and no one else benefits.”
My hero (and why) is ... this is a question I’ve thought about a lot but never been able to give one name for. I respect and try to model the actions of trailblazers, thinkers and visionaries in many fields who have dedicated their lives to their crafts and to making the world better for others. I admire people who cut their own paths and listen to their own inner voices, regardless of outside criticism. Some possible clues may be found in names I/we have selected for cats and one discarded Roller Derby name choice (Mia “Slamm”; Queen Elizabeth I; Cleopatra; Annie Oakley and Esmerelda Weatherwax).
If I could do it all over again ... I’m pretty happy with where I am now. I feel very lucky to have the home, job, friends and community I have, to have family close by, and to be able to balance all that (mostly) with a second career as a practicing artist. It’s taken a while and a fair amount of work to build this life, and I’m excited to keep living it!
The part of my job I could do without ... I’m certainly not alone in this, but the most stressful part of my job is having insufficient resources. Both the state and higher ed have seen shrinking budgets over the past decade. That paired with a position in the arts (which I would argue are chronically under-funded) impacts the services we can provide.
We are creative and resourceful and believe in doing the absolute best we can for our students. We are developing new programs within our department (such as animation and game design) and we offer dynamic extra-curricular programming to our students and the wider BG community. We manage to piece things together, but so much time and energy goes in to just “making things work.” If we could recapture all the hours spent across our enterprise writing and managing micro-grants; writing and rewriting justifications for why we need strategic and necessary things; and repairing/modifying insufficient equipment, we could turn that time into developing even more exciting new programs that would impact our students and community in positive ways.
The one thing I always carry with me ... a sketchbook or notebook – you never know when you might see something – or someone might say something – profound or insightful that you want to remember. Often I will see things that spark an idea, that I think are funny or strange and I want to remember to think about later, or I’ll suddenly have pieces of ideas fit together in my mind. A sketchbook both allows me to capture these eureka moments, and begin to work through them via drawing or writing while they are still fresh. Lately, I’ve been experimenting with using my phone as a sketchbook (camera and notes options), but it doesn’t compare to the tactile experience of writing things down and sketching them.
Best meal I ever had ... honestly, I just really enjoy food, especially when I am sharing meals with friends and family. Apparently I often do a “yay, I’m eating food” dance at the table when I start a meal, and likely have done a version of it all my life. I only was made aware of it by the kids – after we’d been living together for like three years. They were a bit shocked that I never realized I did this!
At the top of my bucket list is ... oh, so many things! Some nerdy and some less so. I’d love to go back to school and study creative ways the arts can grow communities (yes, I do this now, but I’d love the time to focus specifically on ideas that being a student again would give me); I’d love to learn to fly a small airplane; I’d love to receive a grant to study in the collections/archives of the Wellcome Trust in London (sort of the British equivalent to our NIH); I’d love to spend a few months camping in New Zealand with Charles; and I’d love to have a solid year in my studio with no other obligations and see what came of it.
