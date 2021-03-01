Current job title: Assistant director for Warren County Public Works.
Hometown: Lewisburg.
Family: My feisty orange cat, Linus (6 years young).
The one thing no one knows about me is ... Well, everyone in my hometown knows this, but in my younger days I was a big golfer. I’m a former two-time Kentucky high school state golf champion (while at Russellville High School), a Pac-10 Conference champion and NCAA regional champion for the University of Arizona. The thing now that no one knows is I love doing a jigsaw puzzle while listening to a good audiobook.
My dream job is ... to run a bookshop or a bread bakery … maybe both?
My first job was ... receptionist for my dad’s dental office.
The best advice I ever got was ... your goals and dreams can happen, one shot (step) at a time, from my former golf instructor, Phillip Hatchett.
My hero (and why) is ... Phillip Hatchett, my former golf instructor and Western Kentucky University men’s golf coach who tragically passed away a few years ago. I started golf lessons with Phillip when I was 12 and stayed with him through college. He was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the privilege to know. He taught me everything about the game of golf, and he shaped so much of who I am as a person. Sometimes I look back at how golf has shaped my life and who I am as a person, a lot of which was influenced by Phillip – my work ethic, dedication, attitude and determination. I always strive to be a little bit better every day and try to care more about the people around me than winning or losing because Phillip would want me to.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would slow down and be present every day.
The part of my job I could do without is ... the inability to be everywhere at all times and help people on a moment’s notice. I wear many hats and help manage a variety of projects at work. I absolutely love it, but when multiple projects need my attention at the same time I have to prioritize, which can be tough.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my headphones. I’m always looking to fit in time to listen to a podcast or an audiobook. I love to read, but I often can’t sit still long enough. Audiobooks allow me to stay active both mentally and physically.
Best meal I ever had was ... a scallop dish with a citrus sauce at a restaurant in Ferndale, Calif. I dream about those scallops.
At the top of my bucket list is ... finish renovating my house. Only three rooms left.