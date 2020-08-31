Current job title: Director of education and workforce for Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hometown: Cub Run.
Family: John Baker, vice president for continuous improvement, Berry Global; son Isaac Baker, Case Western University/Cleveland Play House year 2; and son Luke Baker, Belmont University year 2.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am a massive enthusiast for local visual art from all communities!
My dream job is ... my lifelong passion is, and has always been, to do meaningful work that ensures all young people have an equal opportunity to a quality education. I honestly cannot imagine doing anything else. My dream is to continue in this work.
My first job was ... working on the family farm raising beef cattle and tobacco.
The best advice I ever got was … from my parents: never forget from where you came, work hard, be humble, give back, be kind and pray daily.
My hero (and why) is ... my mom and dad, who both passed during the past year. My parents instilled hard work, faith and the importance of helping others. They were the embodiment of the greatest generation.
If I could do it all over again, ... I wish I had kept a journal with stories and things I have learned to share with my boys. You never know when a memory will be replaced by another.
The part of my job I could do without is ... I work with a great group of professionals who are committed to supporting this community, and I love being a part of the team. However, if someone could start working on making paperwork automated, I would not complain.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my phone to have connection with family, work and friends.
Best meal I ever had was ... if it is from New Orleans, I am sold.
At the top of my bucket list is ... I want to read every work that has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. I’m almost halfway to halfway!
