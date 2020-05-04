Current job title: Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School principal.
Hometown: Born in Bowling Green but raised in Ohio.
Family: Stacey, Sophia, Jack and Samuel.
The one thing no one knows about me ... I have attended four different colleges.
My dream job is ... fighter pilot.
My first job was ... bag boy at Kroger.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Go back to college, no matter what they can’t take that piece of paper” – my grandfather, when I had thought about quitting college.
My hero (and why) is ... I have two. One is my grandfather since I didn’t know my dad growing up. He raised me most of my life and taught me how to work hard and respect yourself and others. Two, my wife. She carried twins for nine months, enough said.
If I could do it all over again ... I would tell myself to enjoy the small things as sometimes they get lost in the shuffle!
The part of my job I could do without ... the only thing I can think of is going back to normal as I miss my students!
The one thing I always carry with me ... kindness, it’ll carry you far in life.
Best meal I ever had ... my Nana’s fried chicken and mashed potatoes meal.
At the top of my bucket list is ... going fishing in Alaska.
