Current job title: Currently, the founding executive director of the School of Arts at the University of North Alabama and the incoming dean of the Potter College of Arts and Letters at Western Kentucky University, effective in July.
Hometown: West Blocton, Ala.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I play trombone and euphonium.
My dream job is ... one that involves promoting cultural, economic and social change on a global level.
My first job was ... Advanced Auto Parts.
The best advice I ever got was ... to be yourself.
My hero (and why) is ... my wife. She is strong, independent and strives each day to better herself and those around her.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would value my undergraduate studies more and their impact on my higher education career. Additionally, I would value the role of my family in my life and how they’ve attributed to my personal and professional successes.
The part of my job I could do without is ... course approval forms. :-)
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a positive attitude.
The best meal I’ve ever had was ... pizza in Florence, Italy.
At the top of my bucket list is ... owning a high performance and/or classic muscle car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.