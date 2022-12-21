...Bitterly Cold Weekend with Negative Travel Impacts...
Rain will change to snow from west to east Thursday evening as a
strong cold front pushes through the area. Minor snow
accumulations Thursday night will be accompanied by temperatures
rapidly falling into the single digits, resulting in negative
travel impacts that will continue into Friday. Winds from the west
at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, will result in wind
chills of 10 to 20 below zero, and possibly reduced visibilities
in blowing snow.
Even after the winds diminish Friday night, harsh winter weather
will continue through the holiday weekend with temperatures in
the single digits and teens, and wind chills below zero at times.
Conditions will begin to moderate Sunday night and Monday.
After its purchase in May by veterinarians Allen Craig and Shantila Rexroat, Bowling Green’s All Cats & Dogs Veterinary Hospital at 3250 Nashville Road is expanding its services.
Craig, from Lebanon, Tenn., and Rexroat, from Adair County, bought the business from Beth Hudson and have since hired the husband-and-wife team of Mary and Ian Johnson to be the full-time veterinarians at the small-animal practice that started in 2008.
Craig and Rexroat will each be on site one day per week, Craig said, to help in providing such services as surgeries and in-house laboratory work.
“We’re trying to bring new enthusiasm and offer new services,” Craig said.
Located in a two-story, 5,000-square-foot facility, All Cats & Dogs has a staff of 16 people offering small-animal care, cat and dog boarding, cat grooming and emergency surgeries.
