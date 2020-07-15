Allstate Insurance agents from Bowling Green and Glasgow are among 17 agency owners from Kentucky who joined together in the fight against hunger during the coronavirus crisis.
Marsha Phillips of Bowling Green and Alex Rosser of Glasgow were among the 17 agents.
The agency owners secured a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit the Dare to Care nonprofit organization. The grant was awarded to recognize the volunteerism of these Allstate agencies, who used social media to raise awareness of Dare to Care’s challenges to feed the hungry during the pandemic. The grant will provide an additional 60,000 meals to families in need.
Dare to Care is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.