Cox Automotive, in partnership with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, awarded its Rising Star Award to Amber Martin, director of community and business partnerships for Bowling Green’s Martin Management Group.

Martin was chosen based on criteria that included being under age 45, operating within the automotive industry and demonstrating a strong commitment to the local community and/or minority populations.

Martin received the award Dec. 9 during NAMAD’s 41st annual membership meeting.

Martin joined the family-owned Martin Management Group in 2006. During her 15-year career, she has contributed to such initiatives as real estate acquisition, recruitment and policy development.

She currently serves as a board member for the Kentucky Automobile Dealers Association and spearheads the association’s NextGen program.

Martin is relationship manager for her family’s three endowments and volunteers with Junior League of Nashville, United Way of Southern Kentucky and Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

