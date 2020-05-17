Andersons celebrate 35th anniversary

William and Kay Anderson of Bowling Green will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary May 17, 2020.
Anderson and the former Kay Dalton were married May 17, 1985, in Bowling Green.
They have been blessed with five children, Jessica East (Robbie), Ashley Casas, April Hayes (Cody), Kacey Storie (Aaron), and Emily Anderson (Trevor Young). They also have eight grandchildren, Zakery and Jacob East; Anderson and Ada Hayes; Noah Casas, Julie Storie; and Trace and Holden Young.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.