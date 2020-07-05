Bairds celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Baird

Jim and Mary Baird will celebrate their 50th anniversary July 17, 2020.

The couple was married July 17, 1970, in Grandville, Mich., where the ceremony was conducted by her father Walter “Uncle Walt” Kronemeyer at Grandville Baptist Church.

Their girls are daughter Shanda and granddaughters Tori and Zoee.

