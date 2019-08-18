Dr. William "Bill" and Joyce Buckman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Federal Grove in Auburn.
Bill and Joyce met as students on Western Kentucky University's campus in 1957. After Joyce's graduation from Western in the summer of 1959, the couple married on Aug. 23, 1959, in Madisonville.
Bill completed his B.S. at Western, his masters at Vanderbilt and, while teaching on the graduate faculty at the University of North Carolina, he completed his Ph.D. After serving one year as head of the Department of Physics and Mathematics at Kentucky Wesleyan, Bill returned to his alma mater, Western, as a physics professor for three decades. Joyce was the owner and teacher of her preschool, Children's Learning Center, for 20 years.
They have three sons, Gordon (Kim), of Bowling Green; Richard of Austin, Texas; and John Mark (deceased); and seven grandchildren, Aaron (Karen), of Louisville; Thomas, Nick and Noah of Bowling Green; Liam of Austin, Texas; and Ashlyn and Kylie of Oldsmar, Fla.; extended family, Bill and Jean Hanner of Bowling Green; Alex Hawks of Bowling Green; Nikki Brazil of Florida; Becky Buckman of Colorado; Kristy Thompson and children, Bowen, Karson, Monet and Roman of Round Rock, Texas; and Adam, Sarah and baby Charlotte Hanrahan of Louisville.
