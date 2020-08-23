Cahills celebrate 60th anniversary

Tom and Margaret “Peggy” Cahill will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 27, 2020.
Tom is a retired pharmacist and Peggy is a retired registered nurse. They met through a mutual friend in Pittsburgh, Pa., fell in love and married in Cannonsburg, Pa., on Aug. 27, 1960.
After living in Pittsburgh and North Carolina, they moved to Bowling Green in 1978 and have lived here ever since.
Tom and Peggy have four lovely daughters, eight wonderful grandchildren and five energetic great-grandchildren. Tom says, “Peg is so beautiful, I don’t know how I got so lucky to marry her!”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.