Childresses celebrate 50th anniversary

Kenneth and Beverly Childress of Bowling Green will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at Cambridge Market on Fairview.
Kenneth Childress of Richardsville and Beverly Lloyd Childress of Bowling Green met in Bowling Green in October 1968. They were married by Bro. John Belcher on Jan. 3, 1970, at Eastside Church of Christ in Bowling Green.
After serving in the Marines, Kenneth was delivering mail to Norman’s and saw Beverly in the window. The rest is history.
After marriage, Kenneth became a real estate agent and broker in 1972. Beverly was soon to follow in her career in real estate.
They have been blessed with three children, Melissa (Randy), Kendra (Jeff) and Kevin (Dawn). In addition, they have been blessed with two grandchildren, Max and Chloe.
Friends and family are invited to attend this celebration, but the only present they desire is your presence. Refreshments will be served.
