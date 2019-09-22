Rob Delaney Colley and Katie Colley of Bowling Green celebrated their 50th anniversary with a marriage blessing ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Russellville. It was officiated by Father Ken Mikulcik.
Attending the ceremony were David and Mary Colley of Houston, Texas (their son and daughter-in-law); Katherine Lyles Colley (granddaughter); Oxford Colley (grandson); and Marylyne Miller (lifelong friend).
Colley and the former Katherine Lyles Stengell were married by the Rev. Paul Powell on Sept. 6, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Russellville.
A family dinner party to celebrate their anniversary was held Sept. 21, 2019, at Brennan’s Restaurant in Houston.
They have one son, David Colley of Houston, and two grandchildren.
