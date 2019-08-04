Coomers celebrate 50th anniversary

The children of the Rev. John Carroll and Mrs. Janice Coomer invite all friends and family to join in the celebration of their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary.
An open house-style reception will be held at Broadway United Methodist Church’s Melrose Campus in the Sanctuary Welcome Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11.
Only the present of your presence is requested.
John Carroll Coomer married Janice Kay Addington on Aug. 9, 1969, at Stovall United Methodist Church in Radcliff. Both are graduates of Kentucky Wesleyan College, where the couple met. Mrs. Coomer received her Master’s in agency counseling from Western Kentucky University. Rev. Coomer received his Master’s of Divinity from Garrett Evangelical Seminary. Now retired, he pastored United Methodist churches across Kentucky for over 40 years, including Broadway UMC in Bowling Green. The Coomers happily call Broadway their church family once again.
They have two children, Jennifer Johnson and her husband, Jeremy, of Owatonna, Minn.; and Stephen Addington Coomer of Bowling Green; five step-grandchildren, Lindi, Annalia, Kate, David, and Jason Johnson of Owatonna; and two grand-dogs, Derby Pie and Azalea.
