Crons celebrate 50th anniversary

Robert and Gayle Cron will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Nov. 20, 2019.

Cron and the former Gayle Phelps were married by the Rev. Bruce Struther on Nov. 20, 1969, in Gallatin, Tenn.

They have three children, Jason Cron of Auburn, Robert Davis of Federal Way, Wash., and Christopher Davis (deceased).

They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary in July 2019 with an Alaskan cruise.

