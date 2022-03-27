Daniels celebrate 70th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Daniel of Bowling Green celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary March 21, 2022.
Jack and Jerri (Jenkins) met in 1950 and were high school sweethearts. The couple was married in Springfield, Tenn.
They have four children, Jackie Pash (Phil), Barry Daniel, Mike Daniel (Vida) and Kellye Henon (Tony), all of Bowling Green.
They also have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who love them dearly.
Through their 70 years of marriage, they have traveled to many countries around the world and experienced many adventures together. Their love and devotion to each other and their family is truly an inspiration to all that know them.
A celebration dinner at Hickory and Oak restaurant was held on Saturday. Happy 70th, Mom and Dad!
