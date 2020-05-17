Elmores celebrate 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Elmore celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past week.
Elmore and the former Bonnie Ann Borders were married by Bro. G.N. Curtis on May 14, 1960, in Bowling Green.
Their parents were Virgil and Maude Elmore of Glasgow and Paul and Augusta “Gus” Borders of Bowling Green.
Paul retired from Airgas after 31 years and Bonnie retired after 37 years at the Kentucky State Police Post 3 office.
They have one daughter, Cathy Rich and husband Don of Bowling Green; and three grandchildren, Joshua Rich of Nashville, Emily Rich and Alex Rich of Bowling Green.
