Ezells celebrated 50th anniversary

Ernie and Elaine Ezell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 22, 2020.
The former Glenda Elaine Rittenberry and Lt. Ernest Boyd Ezell Jr. were united in marriage Nov. 22, 1970, at Plainview Baptist Church in the Chandlers Chapel community. The double ring ceremony was performed by the Rev. Glenn Bennett of Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was assisted by Rev. Walter Evetts of Plainview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ezell is the daughter of the late Edd and Mattie Rittenberry of the Chandler’s community. Dr. Ezell is the son of the late Evelyn and Ernest Boyd Ezell Sr. of the South Union community.
The couple has one son, Brian Ernest Ezell (Katie) of Columbus, Ohio; and three grandsons, Trevor Boyd Ezell, 10; and his 8-year-old twin brothers, Myles Kevin Ezell and Griffin Matthew Ezell.
Elaine is a retired librarian. Ernie is a retired professor and was a 1st lieutenant assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. They both grew up in Logan County and each graduated from Western Kentucky University and The Ohio State University.
The couple resides on Happy Hollow Farm.
