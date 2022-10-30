Fletcher-Varner engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Shannon and Heather Kaye (Cooper) Fletcher are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ms. Reagan Renea Fletcher, to Mr. John G. Varner Jr. of Wetumpka, Ala.
John is the son of Mr. John G. Varner Sr. and his wife Mrs. Julie Varner of Deatsville, Ala., and Mrs. Brandi Rutland and her husband, Mr. Joel Rutland, of Wetumpka.
The bride-to-be is the sister of Mr. Tucker Lee Fletcher and his wife, Mrs. Jessie Sue Fletcher of Bowling Green; and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron and Julia Faye (Sparks) Fletcher of Bowling Green and Mr. and Mrs. James Allen and Bonita Kaye (Moore) Cooper of Alvaton. She is the niece of Mr. and Mrs. Derrick and Lisa Fletcher of Scottsville; Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Tonia Fletcher of Oakland; and Ms. Allison Balentine of Bowling Green.
She is a 2020 graduate of Greenwood High School and a graduate of South-Central Kentucky Community and Technical College with an Associate of Arts in the study of business and accounting. She is pursuing further education at Western Kentucky University and is due to graduate in December 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She currently works for American Bank & Trust.
The groom-to-be is the brother of Mrs. Kodi (Varner) Dennis and her husband, Mr. Brock Dennis of Prattville, Ala.; uncle of Wesley Wayne Dennis and Olivia Till “Tillie” Dennis of Prattville; and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Sonny and Marsha (Till) Varner of Wetumpka.
He is a 2018 graduate of Holtville High School in Deatsville, Ala. He currently works for Hobdy, Dye and Read Inc. in Bowling Green as an industrial mechanic.
The couple currently resides in Alvaton, but have plans to build on their farm in Scottsville in the future.
They both currently attend Woodburn Baptist Church in Woodburn.
The couple got engaged on Oct. 10, 2022, in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The private wedding and reception will be held on Sept. 30, 2023, on their farm.
Invitations will be sent.
A “Happily Ever After” reception will be held for extended family and friends at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Westbrook Farms Red Party Barn, 2605 Alvaton Greenhill Road in Bowling Green.
