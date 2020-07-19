Roy and Linda (Bridges) Fox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.
Linda and Roy were married by Bro. Ralph Stout on June 18, 1960, at Mount Vernon Church of Christ in Park City. The best man was Robert “Bob” Thomas, and the maid of honor was Carolyn Welch.
Linda and Roy are the parents of two children, Tammy Dorris and her husband, Jason, of Bowling Green and James “Jimmy” Fox and his wife, Amy, of Bowling Green/Oakland. They have four grandchildren, Joshua Dorris (Sydnee), Olivia Payne (Josh), Lee Fox (Sidney) and James Quentin Fox; and four great-grandchildren, Sawyer Dorris, Lendon Fox, Clay Dorris and newly arrived Lincoln Fox.
The entire family celebrated with them at the home of their daughter, Tammy, later in the month.
