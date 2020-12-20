Mr. and Mrs. Gary Dell Grammer of Bowling Green will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Dec. 24, 2020.
Grammer and the former Betty B. James were married Dec. 24, 1965, in Georgia.
Gary retired from Holley Carburetor and Warren County Public Schools. Betty is a licensed cosmetologist.
They are blessed with three daughters, Melissa Ann Grammer Galloway of Georgetown, Christy Lynn Grammer of Bowling Green and Monica Renee Grammer Bean (Michael) of Bowling Green. They are also blessed with three grandchildren, Joseph William Galloway of Georgetown, Madeline Renee Bean of Bowling Green and Matthew Gary Bean of Bowling Green.
Calls and cards are welcome in expressing salutations and happiness.
