Gene and Deborah Harston will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 20, 2020.
Dr. Gene Harston and the former Deborah Wood were married Dec. 20, 1970, by the Rev. Durwood Garmon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Gene is retiring from a 51-year career as a cardiologist in Nashville, Bowling Green and Scottsville. Deborah is a devoted mother, wife and grammie who spends countless hours supporting her family, church and community.
They have three children, Billy Harston of Bowling Green, Jeremiah (Catherine) Harston of Bowling Green and Monica (Brandon) Porter of Shelbyville. They are blessed to have eight grandchildren, Maddox, Isaac, Eliza, Jameson and Millie Porter and Luke, Jenna and Grant Harston.
Above all, Gene and Deborah love the Lord Jesus Christ and have lived out a godly example of love and faithfulness that honors Him. They serve faithfully at Eastwood Baptist Church and give generously of their time and resources. They are leaving a legacy of faith for their children and grandchildren. They have served together on mission trips and enjoyed many adventures near and far. After 50 years, Deborah still puts up with Gene’s hunting and fishing expeditions and Gene still thinks Deborah has the most beautiful voice he’s ever heard.
