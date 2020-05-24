Highlands celebrate 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. James Highland celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 20, 2020.
They were married May 20, 1960, at the Newman Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Their children are Dorothea Chism, Kathy Bush and Debi West. Their grandchildren are Robert Hockstedler, Jacob Hockstedler, Ashley Hardin and Savannah West.
