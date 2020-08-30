Johnsons celebrate 60th anniversary

Richard and Linda Johnson of Bowling Green are so thankful to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their wonderful family this weekend.
The Johnsons were married Sept. 2, 1960, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
They have three children, Laura Ricke and her husband, Chuck, of Bowling Green; Rick Johnson and his wife, Julie, of Fayetteville, Ark.; and Craig Johnson and his wife, Staci, of Grain Valley, Mo.
They are the proud grandparents of Beth Mills of Louisville, Erin Holderman of Bowling Green, Brooke and Natalie Johnson of Fayetteville, and Seth, Cole and Luke Johnson of Grain Valley. They are also great-grandparents of Charlie Mills and William Holderman.
