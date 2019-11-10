Joneses celebrate 50th anniversary

Dennis and Pam Jones of Smiths Grove will celebrate their 50th anniversary Nov. 21, 2019.
Jones and the former Pam Brooks were married by the Rev. Ed Van Hoose on Nov. 21, 1969, in Bowling Green.
Dennis retired from Atmos Energy. Pam retired from Warren County PVA.
They have three children, Jamie Parke (Chris) of Edmonton, Cherrie Pierce (Terry) of Smiths Grove and Brandon Jones of Smiths Grove. They also have four grandsons, Austin Pierce, Mason Pierce, Lucas Jones and Blake Jones.
Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in Dennis and Pam’s honor from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Byrd Event Center, 3340 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove.
The couple requests no gifts.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.