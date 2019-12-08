Lawrences celebrate 60th anniversary

Maxwell “Mac” and Faye Lawrence of Woodburn will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, at Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road.
Maxwell Lawrence of Bowling Green and Vivian Faye Webb, originally from Letcher County, met in Bowling Green in May 1959. They were married by the Rev. Bob May on Dec. 27, 1959, at Warren Avenue Church of God in Bowling Green.
After a 25-year career in HVAC and custom sheet metal work, Maxwell retired from his business, J&J Sheet Metal. Faye retired after a 35-year career at Holley Carburetor.
God blessed Maxwell and Faye with five sons, Dwayne (Alexandra), Roy (Sandy), Terry, Kelly (Trisha) and Billy (Amy). In addition, they have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend this celebration, but the only present they desire is your presence. Refreshments will be served.
“We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect.” 1 John 4:16-17
