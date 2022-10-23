Littles celebrate 51st anniversary

Drs. Harold and Cassandra Little will celebrate their 51st anniversary Nov. 6, 2022.
Harold and Cassandra were married in Chicago in 1971 and moved to Bowling Green on July 1, 1991.
Harold chaired the Accounting Department in the Gordon Ford College of Business at Western Kentucky University and Cassandra served as a speech and language pathologist at Bristow Elementary School.
They love the community and are active members of State Street Baptist Church, The Elm Street Society, Arts of Southern Kentucky, NAACP, Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Both Harold and Cassandra serve on several local for-profit and not-for-profit boards.
Both are proud graduates of Howard University (Washington, D.C.), The University of Chicago, Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, and Southern Illinois (Carbondale).
They have one son, Harold III (Jacksonville, Fla.) and one beloved grandson, Jonathon (Atoka, Tenn).
