McChesneys celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. John B. McChesney celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 11, 2020.
McChesney and the former Vickie Richey were married July 11, 1970, in Tennessee.
They have two children, Christie Strode and her husband, John, of Bowling Green; and Jonathan McChesney and his wife, Lana, of Smiths Grove. They also have three grandchildren, Evy, Mathew and Claudia, who are their pride and joy.
