McElroys celebrate 65th anniversary

LP and Nancy McElroy of Woodburn will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Aug. 25, 2021.
LP McElroy (1928) of Allen County and the former Nancy Bell Wilson (1934) of Woodburn were married on Aug. 25, 1956, at Woodburn Baptist Church by their pastor, the late Rev. Bryant Houchens.
LP is a Korean War veteran (Army), former WCPS bus driver and a farmer. Nancy is retired from AT&T and then worked at the Woodburn U.S. Post Office.
Their daughter, Lisa McElroy, lives in Woodburn, as does their son, Mark and their daughter-in-law, DeAnn. LP and Nancy’s granddaughter, Jordan Marie McElroy, lives in Austin, Texas. Their grandson, John Mark McElroy, lives in Woodburn.
The couple is active at Woodburn Baptist Church and remain active on their farm and in their community.